Multiple fatalities in NW Houston crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three people died and two were hospitalized after a crash Sunday morning in northwest Houston.

It happened around 8 a.m. in the 12230 block of FM 529 at the Fairview intersection, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said a Honda was traveling on FM 529 when a pick-up truck turned in front of it. Three people in the Honda were killed.

Meanwhile, the driver of the pick-up truck was ejected and is in critical condition.

Investigators said the driver of the Honda is also alive, but his or her condition has not yet been released.

They believe the truck was turning into a gas station.

Officials are reviewing surveillance video from the gas station to find out what caused the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar crashcar accidentfatal crashtrafficcrash
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kamala Harris to make campaign stop in Texas
2 dead after plane crashes into Montgomery Co. neighborhood
19-year-old dead in shooting at Texas Renaissance Festival
Zeta takes aim at Gulf coast
Harris Co. Precinct 4 mourns deputy's sudden death
Alabama Navy plane crash victims identified
NY officer accused of blasting 'Trump 2020' from patrol car suspended
Show More
Warmer Sunday, but big cooldown coming
Houston man votes to honor his dad who died due to COVID-19
Aaron Rodgers throws 4 TDs as Packers beat Texans
Harris Co. offers overnight early voting option this week
Passenger killed in crash while running from police
More TOP STORIES News