Multiple cars involved in fiery series of crashes in NE Harris County

A man was hospitalized after a fiery series of crashes in a northeast Harris County neighborhood.It happened Wednesday morning along Hopper Road near Foy. Authorities say the injured driver crashed into about three parked cars in front of homes before his own car went up in flames.The fire then spread to other vehicles parked in the driveway. The people who live inside the home where the vehicles caught on fire say they heard the crash and quickly ran out to help the driver."They heard the big smash and the explosion and everyone came out. Apparently there were other people in the vehicle but they left the scene," a tow truck driver said.The injured driver was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The sheriff's department says they are investigating the cause of the incident.