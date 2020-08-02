Society

Here's what the moviegoing experience will look like when Regal theaters reopen this summer

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials with Regal movie theaters announced this week plans to reopen Aug. 21 while following health and safety guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

New features include contactless payment options allowing moviegoers to purchase tickets and concessions through the Regal mobile app, and fast-drying electrostatic fogger equipment will be used to sanitize each seat and auditorium between showings.

Employees will sanitize high-touch areas and use floor markers to encourage social distancing throughout facilities, officials said. They will also be subject to daily health screenings, wear face masks and be required to wash their hands at least every 30 to 60 minutes.

Face masks will be required of guests in lobbies, hallways, restrooms and in auditoriums when not eating or drinking. Hand sanitizer dispensers will be posted at entrances. Vending machines and water fountains will not be available for use.

When it comes to concessions, the menu will be limited, and self-service condiment stations will be closed. Refills on large drinks and popcorn will be temporarily suspended, and every other register will be closed.

In states or counties with capacity restrictions, auditoriums will be reduced to 50 percent capacity, and two seats or one recliner will remain open between groups.

