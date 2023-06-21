An airline passenger brought a projector onto a plane and used it to watch a feature film on an overhead bin during a flight.

Airline passenger uses projector to screen movie on overhead bin during flight

Douglas Lazic-Kirk, a fellow traveler who captured cellphone video of the movie, thought he had seen it all.

"I've flown on more than 800 flights to 147 countries and never seen anything like it," Lazic-Kirk said, adding that the projectionist had three seats to himself and simply "put it on to watch."

The cellphone video shows the 2000 Mel Gibson movie "The Patriot" illuminating the overhead compartments of the cabin -- complete with captions.