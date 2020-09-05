Motorcyclist dies in hit-and-run crash on Beltway 8

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are looking for the driver of an SUV after a motorcycle rider was killed in a hit-and-run crash overnight.It happened on Beltway 8 near Ella Blvd. in north Houston around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.Officers weren't certain what caused the initial crash but said they believe the driver kept going after hitting the motorcycle and dragging it underneath the SUV.The SUV caught fire and that's when the driver took off on foot, police said.The motorcycle rider wasn't identified but is believed to have been a man in his 20's.