At least 1 killed in crash involving motorcycle in northeast Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A deadly crash involving a motorcyclist is under investigation in Houston's northeast area Tuesday morning.

The Houston Police Department said one person died when the collision happened just before 7 a.m. on Homestead Road near East Mount Houston Road.

SkyEye flew over the active scene, where a heavily damaged SUV and motorcycle could be seen in the intersection.

Authorities urged drivers to avoid the area.

HPD's vehicular crimes division is investigating the deadly crash.

It's unclear how the crash unfolded or if any other injuries were reported.