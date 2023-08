A motorcyclist died after he flew off a bike on the Eastex Freeway ramp onto the West Loop and fell about 30 feet to the feeder road below.

Motorcycle driver dead after falling from overpass in crash on Eastex Freeway ramp, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A motorcycle driver died after he fell off an overpass on Monday night, authorities told ABC13.

It happened on the Eastex Freeway ramp onto the West Loop at about 9:30 p.m.

According to police, the driver hit the concrete barrier and flew off his bike, which remained on the overpass. He fell 30 feet to the feeder road below.

The driver was taken to a hospital in the Texas Medical Center, where he died.

Authorities said no other vehicles were involved.