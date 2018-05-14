Mother's boyfriend is charged with beating 3-year-old girl to death

EMBED </>More Videos

A boyfriend of a toddler's mother has been arrested in the beating death of the little girl. Deputies claim none of the stories he's told them add up. (KTRK)

ST. FRANCIS COUNTY, Arkansas (KTRK) --
A woman's boyfriend has been arrested after a 3-year-old girl was beaten to death.

According to reports, the toddlers last few hours were spent fighting for her life on life support, with her mother by her side.

Her mother said when she left for work early Friday morning, her daughter was watching television. However, when she returned home, her toddler was unresponsive.

Deputies arrested the mother's live-in boyfriend Deonte Miller. He was watching the little girl during that time span.

Authorities say Miller was watching the girl when she became unresponsive.

"She was bruised from the waist up," said St. Francis County Sheriff Jeff Goff. He was at the scene shortly after the 911 call was made.

Sheriff Goff rushed the girl to the hospital while attempting CPR.

Sheriff deputies say they believe the toddler had been raped, since they found blood to support their suspicions.

The mother refuses to believe Miller would do such a thing, telling reporters, "I don't think he would do anything like that."

Investigators say Miller has given five different version of how the little girl obtained her injuries, but none of them add up.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
toddlerbeating deathboyfriend chargedu.s. & worldArkansas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bank worker allegedly texted boyfriend 'go signal' in robbery
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Employers: Cristhian Rivera passed background check
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Man arrested after threatening Burger King employees
3 men face more than 1K counts each of sexually abusing animals
Show More
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
More News