woman killed

Bond set for man accused of killing wife, shooting 2 kids

EMBED <>More Videos

$1.7 million in bonds set for man accused of killing wife

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Charges were read in court overnight against the man accused of killing a Katy-area mother and wounding her two children earlier this week.

Lawrence Reed did not appear in probable cause court early Saturday, but a hearing officer read the list of charges against him, including murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

RELATED: Man arrested after wife killed, her 2 kids shot in Katy-area domestic dispute, deputies say

He's being held in lieu of bonds totaling $1.7 million.

Reed did not appear before the hearing officer Saturday morning due to medical reasons.

Harris County sheriff's deputies responded to an active shooting at a home in the 2700 block of Roaring Oaks Lane Thursday night and found a woman dead from a gunshot wound inside.

Reed barricaded himself inside the home and threatened to take his own life, deputies said. That's when a standoff began.

Reed was eventually taken into custody.

His wife, Valerie Junius, was identified as the woman shot and killed.

Deputies say the motive for the shooting appeared to be an ongoing domestic disturbance between the couple.

Junius' two children, a 16-year-old boy and a 20-year-old woman, were both also struck by bullets. Deputies say they are recovering at the hospital.

ABC13 spoke to a next door neighbor after it happened.

"The kids came running outside when I heard the gunshots the first time and I told my friend I would call her back," neighbor, Candis Jackson recalled. "That's when they started running outside and saying, 'He shot my mom. He shot her.' I called 911 and I heard multiple, more shots go off."

Investigators say their team acted quickly to get the suspect in handcuffs.

"Our hostage negotiators did an awesome job in talking to the suspect for about 25, 30 minutes," Chief Deputy Edison Toquica said. "They talked him out of the house and he is in custody at this time."

GET HELP: If you need help getting out of a domestic violence situation, call the Houston Area Women's Center 24/7 hotline at 713-528-2121 or call AVDA at 713-224-9911. You can also click here to chat with an advocate online. If you are deaf or hard of hearing and need help, call 713-528-3625.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
katywoman shotdeadly shootingbarricaded manfatal shootinggun violenceshots firedshootingwoman killeddomestic violenceharris county sheriffs officeguns
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WOMAN KILLED
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Criminal charges 'on the table' in deadly shooting on 'Rust' set: DA
20-year-old DWI suspect charged after fatal crash with woman on I-45
Woman killed when stolen big rig crashes into house in NW Harris Co.
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Show More
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Panthers coach resigns amid Chicago Blackhawks' sex abuse case
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
More TOP STORIES News