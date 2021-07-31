Bond set for man accused of killing wife, shooting 2 kids

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Charges were read in court overnight against the man accused of killing a Katy-area mother and wounding her two children earlier this week.Lawrence Reed did not appear in probable cause court early Saturday, but a hearing officer read the list of charges against him, including murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.He's being held in lieu of bonds totaling $1.7 million.Reed did not appear before the hearing officer Saturday morning due to medical reasons.Harris County sheriff's deputies responded to an active shooting at a home in the 2700 block of Roaring Oaks Lane Thursday night and found a woman dead from a gunshot wound inside.Reed barricaded himself inside the home and threatened to take his own life, deputies said. That's when a standoff began.Reed was eventually taken into custody.His wife, Valerie Junius, was identified as the woman shot and killed.Deputies say the motive for the shooting appeared to be an ongoing domestic disturbance between the couple.Junius' two children, a 16-year-old boy and a 20-year-old woman, were both also struck by bullets. Deputies say they are recovering at the hospital.ABC13 spoke to a next door neighbor after it happened."The kids came running outside when I heard the gunshots the first time and I told my friend I would call her back," neighbor, Candis Jackson recalled. "That's when they started running outside and saying, 'He shot my mom. He shot her.' I called 911 and I heard multiple, more shots go off."Investigators say their team acted quickly to get the suspect in handcuffs."Our hostage negotiators did an awesome job in talking to the suspect for about 25, 30 minutes," Chief Deputy Edison Toquica said. "They talked him out of the house and he is in custody at this time."