woman shot

Fort Bend County woman mistaken for a burglar and shot by son-in-law

EMBED <>More Videos

Woman mistaken for a burglar and shot by son-in-law overnight

MISSION BEND, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman went to seek comfort at her daughter's home early Saturday morning after an argument with her husband but was mistaken for a burglar and was shot multiple times by her son-in-law, according to deputies.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. on Oakland Manor in Fort Bend County.

Deputies said the 43-year-old woman had been drinking all night with her husband until they got into an argument.

That's when she left and arrived at her daughter's home.

Ring doorbell camera video shows she first knocked on the front door. When no one answered, she went to the back door and started banging.

The woman's daughter thought someone was trying to break in, according to deputies. The daughter's husband grabbed his gun and called police.

Shortly after, the woman's son-in-law fired shots through the back door.

The woman is being treated for gunshot wounds to the chest, back and left arm at a hospital nearby.

Deputies said she is expected to be OK. Charges are not likely.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mission bendsafetywoman shotshootingdrinking
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WOMAN SHOT
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
2 on the run after woman shot to death at N. Harris Co. hotel
Hostage shot during standoff expected to be OK, deputies say
Loved ones remember mom of 3 killed during home invasion
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
What's next for Braves-Astros? Answering key questions after 2 games
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Show More
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
More TOP STORIES News