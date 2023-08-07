Woman accused of abandoning 9-year-old child at shopping center in NE Houston, court records say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A mother spent the weekend behind bars after she was charged with abandoning a child under the age of 15 in northeast Houston, according to court documents.

The incident happened in the 13500 block of Tidwell Road.

Court documents state that Mayra Sierra Torres allegedly left her 9-year-old son at a shopping center after reportedly telling him he was "useless because he was comfortable ordering a pizza by himself."

Documents read the particular shopping center the young child was left at is next to a busy intersection that sees heavy traffic daily.

According to court records, Torres was arrested and given a $5,000 bond which she has since posted.

She is expected to appear in court on Monday, Aug. 7.

