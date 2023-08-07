WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Woman accused of abandoning 9-year-old child at shopping center in NE Houston, court records say

KTRK logo
Monday, August 7, 2023 1:32AM
Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A mother spent the weekend behind bars after she was charged with abandoning a child under the age of 15 in northeast Houston, according to court documents.

The video above is from ABC13's Live Streaming Channel.

The incident happened in the 13500 block of Tidwell Road.

Court documents state that Mayra Sierra Torres allegedly left her 9-year-old son at a shopping center after reportedly telling him he was "useless because he was comfortable ordering a pizza by himself."

RELATED: Mother charged after leaving 6-year-old son alone at home in Atascocita, Precinct 4 says

Documents read the particular shopping center the young child was left at is next to a busy intersection that sees heavy traffic daily.

According to court records, Torres was arrested and given a $5,000 bond which she has since posted.

She is expected to appear in court on Monday, Aug. 7.

RELATED: Mom charged after 2-year-old found pantsless, overheated in middle of busy intersection, docs say

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW