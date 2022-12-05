WATCH LIVE

Man shot to death after confrontation at motel in northwest Harris County, deputies say

Monday, December 5, 2022 3:44AM
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot to death at a motel Sunday afternoon in northwest Harris County, according to deputies.

Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a motel located at 13290 FM 1960 Road.

Deputies said two men got in some type of confrontation before the shooting began.

The victim was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said the shooter took off but are looking for clues to identify him.

