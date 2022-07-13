Suspect shot and killed after pulling out weapon on deputies in NW Harris County motel, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A wanted suspect was shot and killed after he pulled out his weapon on deputies at a motel in northwest Harris County on Wednesday, officials said.At about 1:15 p.m., law enforcement said they were searching for a wanted suspect at a Scottish Inn in the 15700 block of Kuykendhal Road.Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the suspect pulled out a pistol before two HCSO deputies discharged their weapons, striking the man.The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.