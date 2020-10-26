Society

Texas is the 2nd most hated state in the U.S., new survey says

A recently released survey shows the most hated states in the U.S., and some Texans may disagree.

According to an article on BestLifeOnline.com, residents who have lived or experienced Texas don't think too fondly of the Lone Star state.

Several groups were surveyed, starting with people who have recently moved out of the state.

Researchers also analyzed a poll from Gallup.com of citizens who believe their state is "the best or one of the best possible states to live."

Areas who have the least amount of pride ranked in a "hatred index."
