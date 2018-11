As counties across California continue to be devastated by wildfires, the Camp Fire has become the most destructive in the state's history based on the number of structures destroyed.Burning in Butte County, the Camp Fire has destroyed more than 18,000 structures, most of them homes. The fire is also the deadliest in state history The list of the 10 most destructive wildfires in California history has seen several recent updates. The North Bay fires in 2017 caused unprecedented damage, with the Tubbs Fire ranking as one of the most destructive ever.Here are the most destructive fires in California history based on number of structures damaged:Structures destroyed: 18,793Acres burned: 153,336Deaths: 85Structures destroyed: 5,636Acres burned: 36,807Deaths: 22Structures destroyed: 2,900Acres burned: 1,600Deaths: 25Structures destroyed: 2,820Acres burned: 273,246Deaths: 15Structures destroyed: 1,955Acres burned: 76,067Deaths: 4Structures destroyed: 1,650Acres burned: 197,990Deaths: 2Structures destroyed: 1,604Acres burned: 229,651Deaths: 7Structures destroyed: 1,355Acres burned: 54,382Deaths: 3Structures destroyed: 1,063Acres burned: 281,893Deaths: 1Structures destroyed: 1,003Acres burned: 91,281Deaths: 6