More than 60 men have been arrested for online solicitation of a minor in Montgomery County.The Montgomery County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) launched undercover operations to apprehend the 61 men. The men believed they were meeting up with a minor they had previously contacted online to engage in sexual contact.Once the suspects arrived at the meeting location, they were arrested. Authorities say during the course of these operations, some of the suspects were also charged with other felony offenses as well, if such evidence was discovered during the course of the investigation.The Montgomery County ICAC Task Force asks that anyone with information concerning illegal conduct or other potential victims by these suspects or others to call the ICAC Tip Line at 936-760-6910.