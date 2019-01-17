More than 60 men arrested for online solicitation of a minor in Montgomery County

EMBED </>More Videos

Montgomery County's ICAC division says it arrested 61 men in 2018.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --
More than 60 men have been arrested for online solicitation of a minor in Montgomery County.

The Montgomery County Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) launched undercover operations to apprehend the 61 men. The men believed they were meeting up with a minor they had previously contacted online to engage in sexual contact.

Once the suspects arrived at the meeting location, they were arrested. Authorities say during the course of these operations, some of the suspects were also charged with other felony offenses as well, if such evidence was discovered during the course of the investigation.

The Montgomery County ICAC Task Force asks that anyone with information concerning illegal conduct or other potential victims by these suspects or others to call the ICAC Tip Line at 936-760-6910.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
undercoverinternet sex crimesMontgomery County
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
9-year-old boy killed while playing with gun with cousin
Houston area children recently injured or killed by violence
Bull rider dies after being stomped on chest during competition
Woman's obituary censored for criticizing President Trump
2 women and 1 man arrested for human trafficking and prostitution
Teacher who fled with student gets 20 years
Former NFL player tackles peeping Tom outside bedroom window
Man builds bomb at sushi restaurant, reports himself, police say
Show More
Quick-thinking 9-year-old girl saves grandmother
Man fends off intruder who came in through doggy door
25 most deadly jobs in America
The 60: Big H-Town congrats for Kelvin Sampson's 600th win
Cold front blows into Houston this weekend
More News