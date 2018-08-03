More questions arise in murder of Dr. Mark Hausknecht

The tragic murder of Dr. Mark Hausknecht and the manhunt that followed took a toll on many parts of the community, including the Texas Medical Center.People who work in the area say they feel safer knowing the suspect, Joseph Pappas, is no longer a threat. He died this morning after shooting himself in the head, according to police.Yet, many mysteries remain, like the document listing two dozen other doctors. Investigators reported they found the list alongside piles of information Pappas collected about Dr. Hausknecht.It's unclear if Pappas had other potential targets. The document had no further details.People are also wondering where Pappas spent the last two weeks after the murder. His life ended near his home, and some neighbors expected him to be on the run far away by now.Authorities released surveillance videos and images that appear to show Pappas near the murder scene, but they haven't released the video from a METRO bus showing the actual shooting.Many say it's something Hausknecht's friends, coworkers and family members should never have to watch.