DEADLY SHOOTING

More questions arise in murder of Dr. Mark Hausknecht

EMBED </>More Videos

More questions arise in murder of Dr. Mark Hausknecht

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The tragic murder of Dr. Mark Hausknecht and the manhunt that followed took a toll on many parts of the community, including the Texas Medical Center.

People who work in the area say they feel safer knowing the suspect, Joseph Pappas, is no longer a threat. He died this morning after shooting himself in the head, according to police.

Yet, many mysteries remain, like the document listing two dozen other doctors. Investigators reported they found the list alongside piles of information Pappas collected about Dr. Hausknecht.

It's unclear if Pappas had other potential targets. The document had no further details.

People are also wondering where Pappas spent the last two weeks after the murder. His life ended near his home, and some neighbors expected him to be on the run far away by now.

Authorities released surveillance videos and images that appear to show Pappas near the murder scene, but they haven't released the video from a METRO bus showing the actual shooting.

Many say it's something Hausknecht's friends, coworkers and family members should never have to watch.

Follow Steven Romo on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
deadly shootingsuicidesafetytexas medical centerHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DEADLY SHOOTING
Chief Acevedo reveals details on murder of Dr. Mark Hausknecht's
Authorities: Dr. Mark Hausknecht's murderer contemplated suicide
NEW INFO: Girl used to lure teen victim in neighbor killing
3rd suspect arrested in killing of man who rescued teen neighbor
More deadly shooting
Top Stories
Chief Acevedo reveals details on murder of Dr. Mark Hausknecht's
Crime spree suspect charged with 3rd murder count
8-year-old dies after mistaking meth for breakfast cereal
Deputy constable taken to hospital with head injury after crash
Pair of 'angel' clouds appear to be flying over Tomball
BLUE WATER ALERT: Galveston beaches seeing blue hues again
City gives elevation company 30 days to lift flood-damaged homes
Suspect stalked doctor 5 times before killing him, sources say
Show More
What we know about Dr. Mark Hausknecht's suspected killer
Woman robbed while jogging in southwest Houston, deputies say
Authorities: Dr. Mark Hausknecht's murderer contemplated suicide
Here's how to save big on back-to-school shopping
Galveston restaurant owner pays staff to volunteer
More News