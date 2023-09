Did you see it? The electronic construction sign was spotted on the corner of Montrose and Westheimer on Monday with profanity.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Did you see it? An electronic construction sign was hacked in the Montrose area on Monday.

The sign was spotted on the corner of Montrose and Westheimer.

The first message said "Due to weather," and the second message had a profanity that read "Go **** yourself."

Houston Public Works says it doesn't operate the sign and can't find the owner. A city inspector has since turned it off.