Carjackers shoot man multiple times before stealing Mercedes in Montrose, HPD says

After shooting the man multiple times, police said the carjackers crashed the stolen Mercedes into a pole just a couple blocks away and ran off.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot for his Mercedes in the heart of Montrose overnight, according to Houston police.

Police said the man was walking to his car in the 2300 block of Converse Street shortly before 1 a.m. Friday when he saw someone standing in front of it. Shortly after, the victim said another man approached him from behind.

The suspects demanded the man's keys before they shot him three times -- in the hand, the arm, and the thigh, police said. Then, they sped away in the victim's car.

HPD said the robbers lost control of the Mercedes, crashed into a pole just a couple blocks away at Fairview Street and Montrose Boulevard, then ran away.

Officers that responded to the shooting applied tourniquets to slow the man's bleeding before EMS arrived. The 31-year-old victim was taken to the hospital in stable but critical condition and is expected to survive.