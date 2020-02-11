Community & Events

Mayor's office honors people, events with lighting of Montrose bridges

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston mayor's office has scheduled another round of tributes and illuminations for the Montrose bridges over the next few weeks.

The bridges are set to be lit blue on Tuesday, Feb. 11 in memory of City Secretary Anna Russell.

It is still undetermined who the bridge will honor Wednesday, Feb. 12, but it is scheduled to light up in blue and yellow.

In the spirit of Valentine's Day, drivers can expect to see the bridges lit up in red on Friday.
It only makes sense to set aside Monday, Feb. 24 to honor NBA superstar Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. The bridges will be lit in a Lakers purple and gold to coincide with the memorial service at the Staples Center.

Former University of Houston baseball player and coach John Altobelli and his wife and daughter, who were killed in the helicopter crash in Calabasas were remembered Monday, Feb. 10 as the bridge was lit up in red.

Visit the link to learn more about the Mayor's Office of Special Events Commemorative Lighting Policies And Procedures.

SEE ALSO: Houston's light show: the Montrose bridge lights

The video above is from the 2017 grand re-lighting of the bridges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsmontroseuniversity of houstonkobe bryantvalentine's daycelebrity deathsbridge
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News