Man and woman found dead in apparent murder-suicide at home in Montgomery, deputies say

MONTGOMERY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man and woman are dead after a suspected murder-suicide in Montgomery, according to deputies.

Montgomery county sheriff's deputies were called to a home in the 25900 block of Avenue C around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday for a welfare check.

MCSO said family members had been trying to contact the man and woman but received no response.

Inside the home, officials said they found the bodies of 62-year-old Stacy Wright and 61-year-old Cathryn Wright.

Investigators said both had been shot, but that it appears to be an isolated incident.

"This is a heartbreaking event, and our sincerest condolences go out to the families involved," the department said in a press release.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide, or worried about a friend or loved one, help is available. Call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 for free, confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.