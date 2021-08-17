Pets & Animals

Montgomery County Animal Shelter limiting services starting Aug. 16 due to distemper, COVID-19

The Montgomery County Animal Shelter announced on Aug. 16 it is limiting its services for two weeks due to the presence of distemper among some shelter animals.

"We will focus on various resources for treating the sick animals and will work hard to get healthy adoptable animals out of MCAS," the shelter announced in a news release. "We are asking for the community's help by fostering, rescue group assistance and adoptions."

MCAS officials urged residents to have their pets up to date on vaccinations. The shelter is also dealing with cases of COVID-19 among staff members, causing staffing shortages.

"We will be closing our intake services during this time as this is crucial for us to have the ability to continue our testing of the current animal population," Assistant Director Mark Wysocki said in the news release. "We also need our current animal population to stay stable or decrease so we can adequately care for those animals with our limited staff due to COVID-19 spread. We will be taking active measures to reduce nonessential shelter intake."

The MCAS asked residents to contact county animal control services at 936-442-7738, option 2, with any urgent animal-related needs. The shelter also asks residents not to pick up stray animals unless they are able to shelter and care for the animals. Residents with additional questions can contact the MCAS at shelter.counter@mctx.org, according to the release. Wellness services will be provided by the shelter outside or via a drive-thru service, the MCAS stated.

Regarding distemper, the MCAS said individuals who have adopted a dog from the facility in the past 30 days should watch for symptoms such as thick nasal discharge, coughing, sneezing, crusting eyes, seizures, fever and tremors in the animals. Dog owners noting those symptoms in an animal they adopted should contact the MCAS for treatment or additional information.

The MCAS is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays.

