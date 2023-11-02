As a search continues for the suspect tied to the shooting death of a 25-year-old man in Montgomery County, authorities have released an image of the suspected vehicle involved.

Photo shows man who may have shot 25-year-old to death in Porter neighborhood driveway

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A search continues to find the suspect tied to the shooting death of a California man in Montgomery County, according to officials.

Vyshawn Johnson was found shot to death Wednesday afternoon in the 20100 block of Bitter Root Drive in Porter, Texas.

Authorities said the 25-year-old was shot multiple times during an altercation, and his body was left on the driveway of a home in the area.

On Thursday, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office shared a release with photos of a possible suspect believed to be involved in the case.

Authorities said the suspect is believed to be a Black man. The relationship between Johnson and the suspect was not immediately known.

Investigators said the suspect took off in a gray Pontiac sedan with dark-tinted windows and a red Pontiac emblem on the hood.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous, according to authorities.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800 or call 911 and reference Case No. 23A323581.