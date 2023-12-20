Montgomery County investigators looking to find who set fire to County Line Ice House

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Montgomery County investigators are asking for help figuring out who set the County Line Ice House on fire last week.

The ice house sits right off Ford Road. According to the fire marshal's office, the incident happened on the morning of Dec. 14, and findings led them to believe the fire was intentionally set.

While no one was injured in the blaze, the building was destroyed, and the business has been permanently closed.

An investigation continues into the case, but authorities urge anyone with information to contact the Montgomery County Fire Marshal's Office at 936-38-8288 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867).