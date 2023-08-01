Thousands of dollars in tools taken from Montgomery County hardware store, authorities say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities in Montgomery County are searching for the suspects who stole thousands of dollars worth of tools from a hardware store in Porter.

On Tuesday, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office shared a press release about the incident that happened July 6.

According to authorities, the suspects went into J &R's Ace Hardware store in the 23000 block of FM 1314 and took the tools.

Authorities said the suspects fled in a light-colored four-door sedan with distinct damage to the rear passenger side bumper.

If anyone recognizes these suspects or the vehicle described, are urged to call the sheriff's office at 936-760-5800 and select option, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-7867 and refer to case #23A199950.