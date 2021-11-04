Burglar cuts hole in wall, crawls across floor before stealing wigs in Montgomery County store

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Police in Montgomery County are searching for a man who stole wigs and human hair from a wig shop.It happened Tuesday morning at Gayla Wigs on Robinson Road in Oak Ridge North. Surveillance video from the store shows the man cutting a hole in the back of the building before squeezing his way in."After gaining entry, he began to crawl around the shop, stealing multiple wigs and multiple boxes of human hair," said Detective Shane Durham of the Oak Ridge North Police Department.Police are investigating exactly how many wigs he stole and the value of the items taken."Unfortunately, due to this theft, there are a lot of customers who are cancer patients that also were in line to receive their wigs and hair due to chemo," Durham said. "So unfortunately because of that, that's been delayed for them."Police say hair is in high demand right now, because of the worldwide shipping delays due to the pandemic.If you recognize the man in the video, call the Oak Ridge North Police Department at 281-292-4643.