counterfeit

87 people involved in scam to sell fake coupons, Montgomery Co. officials say

EMBED <>More Videos

Criminals using dark web to sell fake coupons, and it could cost you

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- About 87 people were identified in a massive couponing scheme targeting local businesses in Montgomery County, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities said they were alerted in November 2020 by Walgreens of the scam involving counterfeit coupons being used at stores in the area.

As authorities began investigating the scam, they learned that a criminal organization created the counterfeit coupons, which were sold through various social media sites and were known as "Dark Side" coupons.

According to Montgomery County authorities, the coupons were often customized to meet the request of those ordering them. During the investigation, 87 shoppers were involved in the scam. They are reportedly spread across 23 states - from Washington to West Virginia.

Investigators also found that retailers reported more than $9.7 million in losses and project there could be another $10 million in losses as the investigation continues.

Some of the stores impacted by this scam include Walmart, Target, H-E-B, Kroger and Walgreens.

Detectives reportedly executed search warrants at four locations in Harris and Liberty counties and more than 4,000 products were seized.

The FBI has joined the investigation as the suspects are spread out. So far, three people were arrested in Montgomery County and charged with engaging in an organized criminal activity.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
montgomery countyharris countyliberty countywebsiteswalgreenscrime preventionwalmartonline shoppinggrocery storeconsumercouponscrimetheftshoppingcounterfeitconsumer concernstarget
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COUNTERFEIT
You could face trouble for getting mysterious packages in mail
Clerk kills man who opened fire at him, police say
$900K in fake bills seized from shipping container in Minnesota
Secret Service warns of new fake $100 bills
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
What's next for Braves-Astros? Answering key questions after 2 games
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Show More
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
More TOP STORIES News