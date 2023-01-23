Monterey Park mass shooting: Here's what we know about the victims so far

A motive in the Monterey Park mass shooting at a Lunar New Year party remains unclear. Shooter Huu Can Tran had no criminal history, authorities say.

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. -- As community members mourn the 10 lives lost in the Monterey Park mass shooting, we're learning more about the victims and survivors.

Witnesses say about 50 people were inside the dance studio when the gunman opened fire Saturday night. Five women and five men are among the deceased victims, whose ages ranged from 50 to 70 years old, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner.

The coroner so far has identified two of the female victims as My Nhan and Lilan Li. Both of them were in their 60s.

The rest have not been officially identified by authorities yet, but friends identified one of the people killed as dance instructor Ming Wei Ma. He was known for his patience and understanding.

Friends say he gave his life trying to save others.

"Mr. Ma, who is very beloved and respected in the dance community, and he's been doing that for over 20 years - he was trying to stop the shooter, and he passed away," friend Eric Chen said.

A survivor of the shooting, who identified herself as Shally, was dancing with her longtime friend and dance partner when the gunman walked in the Star Ballroom Dance Studio and opened fire.

She said she grabbed her dance partner and hid under a table. Her 62-year-old friend, whom she doesn't want to identify, was shot in the back and saved her during the shooting.

When the gunman left, she tried waking her dance partner up but she realized he had been shot.

Meanwhile, seven of the 10 wounded people remained in the hospital Sunday night, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said.

The sheriff said the department usually doesn't disclose the names of hospitals where victims of violent crimes are being treated. But in this case, he said, a disturbing incident reinforces the decision to keep that information private.

"Somebody called one of those hospitals to say something along the lines of they want to go and finish the job," Luna said. "That is absolutely horrible."

"Please, these victims and survivors are dealing with so much. Let's not traumatize them more."

All families and victims impacted by the shooting are urged to go to the Langley Senior Center at 400 W. Emerson Avenue, where there is a crisis response team.