Man wanted for allegedly murdering his wife was struck and killed by a van in Harlingen, police say

MONT BELVIEU, Texas (KTRK) -- A man who was wanted for allegedly murdering his wife was struck and killed by a van in Harlingen on Thursday evening, police say.At about 6 p.m., Mont Belvieu police responded to a fatal auto-pedestrian crash on the North 77 Expressway.Investigators said a man stepped out of a vehicle parked on the shoulder when he was struck and killed by a passing van.The man was later identified as fugitive Osvaldo Rodriguez, 41, by Harlingen police.Earlier that day, Mont Belvieu police responded to a domestic violence call in the 10200 block of Krystine in the Crown Colony Subdivision.Police issued an arrest warrant for Osvaldo Rodriguez for murder with a $2,000,000 bond after he fled the scene where his wife, Magdalena "Maggie" Rodriguez, 41, was shot and killed at about 6:40 a.m.