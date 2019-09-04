Houston mom who hid daughter's body in closet a flight risk: prosecutors

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Prosecutors want a Houston mother's bond raised to $100,000 after police found her daughter's body in a closet.

Court records show prosecutors consider Priscilla Torres a flight risk. If released from the Harris County jail, they fear her boyfriend might hide her in Mexico.

They accuse him of being a documented gang member with a group known as Tango Blast. ABC13 is not naming Torres' boyfriend since he hasn't been charged with any crime connected to this case.

"Tango Blast has an extensive network in Mexico and could hide the defendant to hinder her prosecution," read the state's motion for high bond.

Torres is charged with tampering with evidence, namely her daughter's corpse. The Medical Examiner's Office is still working to figure out a cause of death for 5-year-old Sierra Patino.

The 27-year-old mother appeared in probable cause court on Tuesday. Prosecutors say Torres gave multiple stories to investigators, and changed them several times.

Torres' bond is set at $50,000. As of Wednesday, she remains in the Harris County Jail.

