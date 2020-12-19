Mother of murder victim giving back with community toy drive

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The mother of a Houston murder victim is turning tragedy into hope.This weekend, Syble Davis is hosting a toy drive in memory of her son, Chase Simon."Chase was just funny. He was loving," Davis said. "He was just this guy who was a wizard. He could make things happen."The 24-year-old was shot on June 7, 2019 in Third Ward. He died a few weeks later. More than a year later, his murderer has not yet been caught.Last year while celebrating her first Christmas without her son, Davis, who is an English professor at Houston Community College, decided instead of throwing a Christmas party with her friends, she would give back to her community.Davis and her friends collected enough toys to help 50 families celebrate the holidays.The toy drive will take place on Saturday, Dec. 19 in Third Ward.If you want to participate, simply drop off an unwrapped toy at 3335 Rosedale 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.Davis says she's not letting the pandemic get in the way of holding her toy drive."I want to move forward and do this for Chase because Chase loved toys," Davis said.In addition to the annual toy drive, Davis has created the Chase "The Wizard" Simon Foundation to help families who have lost loved ones to violence.For more information on Saturday's toy drive or the foundation, call 832-489-4470.