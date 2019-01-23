Texas City mother still in hospital weeks after attack that killed her 3 children

We're learning new details about the murders of three children and the shooting of their mother in Texas City.

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) --
Texas City mother Kamaria Nelson remains in the hospital nearly three weeks after she was brutally wounded in an attack at her apartment that claimed the lives of her three small children.

On Wednesday, her father, Taurus Nelson, told ABC13 Eyewitness News she is steadily recovering, but not aware that her kids, who range in age from 2 months to 5 years old, are gone. Taurus said the family is not yet revealing that fact for her own health.

Kamaria's boyfriend, 27-year-old Junaid Mehmood, is accused of killing the three children on Jan. 3.

According to police, Mehmood confessed to 911 dispatchers about killing Angela Pilot, 5; Prince Larry Brown, 2; and 2-month-old Ashanti Mehmood.

A search for Mehmood intensified after the bodies were found. He was later located just off Gulf Freeway in the Clear Lake area.

Police said the Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office found the three young victims suffered multiple stab wounds, as well as blunt force trauma. Kamaria was found alive with gunshot and stab wounds.

She is undergoing treatment at University of Texas Medical Branch. Her father said she is trying to breathe on her own, as well as regain the ability to speak.

