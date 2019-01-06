Vigil held for 3 children stabbed to death in Texas City

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) --A vigil was held for three children who authorities say were stabbed to death by their mother's boyfriend in Texas City on Jan. 3.
The event was held at 6:15 p.m. at the Point Ann Apartments in Texas City, the location where the children's bodies were discovered during a welfare check, along with their mother, who was shot in the head.
According to police, Junaid Mehmood, 27, confessed to 911 dispatchers about killing Angela Pilot, 5; Prince Larry Brown, 2; and 2-month-old Ashanti Mehmood.
Mehmood was taken into custody late Thursday behind the Panera Bread restaurant on El Dorado at I-45 in Clear Lake, just hours after police made the gruesome discovery.
The children's mother, Kimaria Nelson, 24, underwent surgery and is in stable condition at University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston.
