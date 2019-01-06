Vigil held for 3 children stabbed to death in Texas City

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5017904" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Medical examination reveals 3 Texas City children stabbed multiple times

A vigil was held for three children who authorities say were stabbed to death by their mother's boyfriend in Texas City on Jan. 3.The event was held at 6:15 p.m. at the Point Ann Apartments in Texas City, the location where the children's bodies were discovered during a welfare check, along with their mother, who was shot in the head.According to police, Junaid Mehmood, 27, confessed to 911 dispatchers about killing Angela Pilot, 5; Prince Larry Brown, 2; and 2-month-old Ashanti Mehmood.Mehmood was taken into custody late Thursday behind the Panera Bread restaurant on El Dorado at I-45 in Clear Lake, just hours after police made the gruesome discovery.The children's mother, Kimaria Nelson, 24, underwent surgery and is in stable condition at University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston.