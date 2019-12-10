Mom and teen girls help police track down suspect after bus stop robbery

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Quick thinking from two 16-year old-robbery victims and one of their moms helped deputies track down a gun-wielding suspect.The robbery led to a chase that ended on the Hardy Toll Road and Canino.The suspect pointed a gun at the two 16-year-old girls as they headed to a bus stop.He took one of their backpacks, but the girls got a perfect description of the vehicle and took that information to her mom.The mom then drove around the area and spotted the suspect's van. She took a picture of it and called the Harris County Sheriff's Office.Just 20 minutes later, deputies spotted the van and the chase was on.Transtar cameras caught the suspect as he drove across the north side.Deputies chased him from the other side of US-59 all the way across the north side to the Hardy Toll Road.Deputies put down several spike strips, but the suspect managed to drive around most of them.Eventually, his luck ran out and he ran over the strips, blowing out a front tire. Not long after that, the van came to a stop and he was taken into custody.Deputies say the mom was key to getting the suspect off the streets."The mom, when I talked to her, she was just as mad as could be and she went into mama bear mode," Lt. Jess Stauber said.Deputies found the girl's backpack in the van and returned it to her.