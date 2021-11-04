Islamic religious teacher sentenced for sex crimes was hired to teach Quran to kids

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An Islamic religious teacher convicted in Fort Bend County for sexually abusing three children has been sentenced to 35 years in prison.Mohamed Omar Ali, 61, was found guilty by a jury in late October on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child.The investigation into the abuse of children began in September 2019 after reports that he would meet victims through different mosques, offering to teach them the Quran. Prosecutors said in a statement they believed he abused victims through sexual contact beginning as far back as 2013.Judge Tameika Carter sentenced Ali to 35 years in prison for the aggravated sexual assault conviction and 10 years for each indecency with a child through sexual contact conviction. The sentences were ordered to be served concurrently.At least four victims came forward during the investigation, including a victim who testified during the punishment phase of the trial, authorities said.