HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The United Memorial Medical Center is set to receive the first set of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine doses on Monday after the FDA approved it's use for emergencies over the weekend.
Dr. Joseph Varon at UMMC will be the first to get Moderna's vaccine.
SEE RELATED: Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine rolls out of shipping warehouse
Varon said they expect 300 doses Monday, which means everyone working in the COVID-19 wing and the emergency room will be able to get vaccinated.
"It's a light at the end of the tunnel," he said. At least now I'm feeling that we can start covering our employees. That's the most important part of staff covering the people that are taking care of these very sick individuals."
UMMC had to add two wings to its COVID-19 unit to keep up with the influx of patients.
Six million doses are set to be distributed to other smaller hospitals and pharmacies across the region.
In the Houston area this week, the Moderna vaccine will be arriving to more than 200 locations like H-E-B, Randall's and Walgreens stores.
A panel voted to give the next round of vaccinations to people ages 75 and older, and essential frontline workers like police officers, firefighters, teachers, postal and grocery store workers.
Following that crowd will be people between ages 65 and 75, and people ages 16 to 64 with high risk medical conditions. In addition, essential workers like people in construction, people in finance, public safety workers and people in courts.
SEE RELATED STORY: COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed at 2,000 Texas nursing homes
Follow Courtney Fischer on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
1st doses of Moderna's vaccine set to arrive at UMMC Houston today
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News