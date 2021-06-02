Moderna full FDA approval now being sought for COVID-19 vaccine

WASHINGTON -- Moderna is applying for full government approval for its COVID-19 vaccine.The company said it is submitting trial data to the Food and Drug Administration on a rolling basis over the coming weeks,Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine was first authorized for emergency use in December.To apply for full approval, the company needs to do a six-month follow-up.Moderna released those findings in April, showing its vaccine had 90% efficacy after six months.In May, Pfizer announced it was seeking full approval from the FDA.Its clinical trials showed over 91% efficacy after six months.