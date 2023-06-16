Extra firefighters responded to the scene in preparation for Friday's dangerous temperatures. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

2 mobile homes destroyed, 2 more damaged in large fire at trailer park in N. Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Four trailer homes were scorched by a large fire in north Harris County on Friday morning, leaving two of them destroyed.

The Little York Fire Department got a call from a passerby who said they saw smoke at 6:30 a.m.

SkyEye video from around 6:45 a.m. shows intense flames at the mobile home park on West Greens Road at Greens Crossing Boulevard, just west of Greenspoint Mall.

ABC13 could see the smoke from miles away as SkyEye flew toward the fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found two trailer homes engulfed by flames. They tried to get to work quickly, but had trouble establishing a water supply.

"All the hydrants in this trailer park were dead, so we had to get the water from Greens Road, which took a little longer than normal to get water set up," Deputy Chief James Cone said.

Cone said the dead hydrants delayed their extinguishing efforts by about seven or eight minutes, though they eventually got the flames under control.

Families were home and managed to evacuate the two homes that sustained the least damage before firefighters arrived. Officials said no one was home during the fire at the two trailer homes that had major damage, but it did not appear that the homes were vacant.

Cone said extra crews responded to the scene in preparation for Friday's dangerous temperatures. Extra firefighters mean the teams can swap out and take breaks.

"Well the air pack alone weighs 70 pounds. You're probably looking at another 70 or 80 pounds on the gear, so you're looking at over 100 pounds that they're hauling around just to fight the fire alone," Cone said. "And you have to pull all of these heavy hoses and all of that."

Thankfully, no injuries were reported and everyone made it out safely.

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating what sparked the flames.

