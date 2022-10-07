Astros to hold postseason rally at City Hall featuring players Jeremy Peña and Chas McCormick

The Houston Astros are celebrating their return to the postseason with a rally at City Hall on Friday that includes Jeremy Peña and Chas McCormick.

And while we know the team has had a stacked roster on the baseball field, they've got a strong starting lineup for the 11 a.m. event, too.

Players Jeremy Pena and Chas McCormick are among the special guests expected to be there, along with manager Dusty Baker, general manager James Click, Mayor Sylvester Turner and fans' favorite green alien, mascot Orbit.

But note, you may want to stop off at some of the food trucks at the event and fill up on fuel while you wait for those guest appearances. The players and other members of the Astros organization won't be there until 12:30 p.m.

Since it's downtown Houston, you'll want to get there early to account for parking. City Hall is located at 901 Bagby.

That's not the only way that you can get hype for the playoffs and show your love for the hometown team.

The Astros have revealed the fifth installment in their H-Town Showcase, a mural program where local artists have been tapped to create original artwork celebrating the city and the team.

Every month since April, a new mural has been unveiled at Minute Maid Park, Baybrook, The Woodlands and Towne Lake.

The latest piece, by artist Jesse de Leon, is on Crawford and Capitol in downtown Houston.

The Astros will begin their first postseason series on Tuesday at Minute Maid Park. They'll play the winner of the AL Wild Card Series between the Blue Jays and the Mariners.