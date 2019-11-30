Missouri City pilot killed in plane crash leaves legacy

All seven lives onboard were lost and five of them are believed to be a family from Missouri City.
Otabek Oblokulov, 37, and his family made a trip up to Canada. It was a tradition to travel this time of year.
"As far as we know, he flew in to have dinner with friends," said Askarli Karimov, a friend of the family.
Karimov said on board the plane was Oblokulov, his wife, their 10-year-old daughter, and two sons, who were 15 and 5-years-old.
Along with them, were two family members who live in Canada.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada transported the plane's wreckage for further examination as officials work to figure out what caused Wednesday's crash.
"We're kind of attached as a family, like a brother. It's really sad right now. It's devastating," said Khufoyor Ortikov, also a friend.
Anson Aviation says the pilot was well-known by the pilot community.
He received a private pilot certificate in May 2018. According to president of Anson Aviation Dana C. Atkinson, they helped Oblokulov find and buy a plane from a third party in February.
Oblokulov's friends say his parents live in Uzbekistan and has a brother living in Qatar.
The loss is hard to bear.
"Imagine grandchildren and your children are gone," said Karimov.
Loved ones are coming together in their honor to remember a family that's left a lasting legacy on this community.
"(It's a) very tight knit community, said friend Dilmurod Adkhamov. "At this moment, it is our responsibility to protect his legacy."
