Friend confirms family from Missouri City killed in plane crash

KINGSTON, Ontario (KTRK) -- Police in the Canadian city of Kingston say seven people have died after a small plane crashed in the area Wednesday evening.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent a team of four investigators to the scene of the crash, where they're examining and documenting the wreckage. They've said the plane left Markham, Ontario, and was destined for the Kingston airport, but went down just a few miles from its destination.

Kingston Police Constable Ash Gutheinz said Thursday there's "no indication" there were any survivors from the crash. Identities of the victims have not been released.

Gutheinz says the area was under a wind advisory at the time, and while winds may not have been as bad as predicted, it was certainly "blustery."

The aircraft, a Piper PA-32 was registered in the United States. The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported the pilot was from Houston.

He was identified as Otabek Oblokulov from Missouri City. According to friends of the victims. Oblokulov, his wife, and their three children died, along with another couple.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Mayra Moreno on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fatal crashcanadaperson killedplane crash
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Houston Bulldog named 'Thor' wins 2019 National Dog Show
Teen struck in hit-and-run while riding bicycle
Kemah mayor strangled by husband for coming home late
Plant fire continues to burn, evacuation order remains
12-year-old grazed by stray bullet while inside home on Thanksgiving
2 cruise ship passengers out of Galveston killed in Belize crash
ABC13 Evening News for November 28, 2019
Show More
Texas City woman strangled on Thanksgiving honored
Houston man defies odds going from death bed to law school
Taco shop honors local rappers by naming dishes in their honor
95 slaves reinterred at Fort Bend ISD site where they were found
Student's tweet to save dad's Houston restaurant goes viral
More TOP STORIES News