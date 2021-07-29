Missouri City gym owner admits error after COVID outbreak

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Missouri City mom is frustrated after she claims Alpha Omega Gymnastics and Dance did not let parents know in a timely manner about kids testing positive for COVID-19 during summer camp earlier this month.She did not wish to be identified after receiving backlash on a social media post she made about the situation.She says, overall, this should have been handled much differently."I think they should have shut down immediately, notified everybody who had been at the gym, done deep cleaning, [and] maybe closed for a day or two," said the mom. "They should have done something."The gym released a statement to ABC13 saying they are now aware of 10 positive cases.Gym owners Jerit and Sarah Pogue explain they, too, wish they would have handled the issue differently."In hindsight, we should have alerted everybody before, as soon as we had that first case and let them know that this was going on and, to watch their kids," said Jerit Pogue. "That was a misjudgment on my part."The Pogues have owned the Missouri City gym for nearly 20 years and said this has been a tough lesson to learn."I have people who feel like I let them down," he said. "That I broke their trust and confidence, and that relationship has been severed a little bit. But all I can do, at this point, is say, 'Hey, I made an error.' I should have done things differently. Could I have gone back, I would do things differently, and I am going to handle things differently moving forward."The Pogues told ABC13 they have changed some policies at the gym in light of this.They say moving forward, parents will be notified about any positive cases. They have also resumed taking temperatures and asking about COVID symptoms at the door.