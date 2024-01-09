Missouri City police investigating after 12-year-old girl hit by car at crosswalk

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 12-year-old girl suffered a minor injury after she was reportedly hit by a vehicle at a crosswalk Monday evening, according to Missouri City police.

On Jan. 8, officers with the Missouri City Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of FM 1092 at Plantation Settlement at about 4 p.m. after receiving a call of an auto-pedestrian accident.

At the scene, police found that the young girl had been hit by a vehicle as she had entered a crosswalk. After being hit, the young girl returned to Quail Valley Middle School, where she's a student, and reported the incident.

The young girl suffered a minor injury and was treated by paramedics at the scene. Her mother was also called, and she took the 12-year-old to a nearby urgent care.

It's unclear if the driver stayed or fled. The case remains under investigation.