missing woman

Missing woman with dementia found dead in car after 9-hour search in N. Harris Co.

By
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A missing 82-year-old woman was found dead in a car on Monday afternoon, deputies said.

Edna Jackson was reported missing on Monday after she was last seen Sunday in the 100 block of Cypress Station Drive.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

Harris County sheriff's deputies said Jackson had dementia and was non-verbal.

In an update Monday afternoon, deputies said Jackson was found dead in a car in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 100 block of Hollow Tree Lane, about half a mile from where she was last seen.



Deputies said surveillance video showed Jackson enter the vehicle at 4:30 a.m. Monday.

However, deputies said the vehicle she was found in was not at that location in the parking lot during the 9-hour search for her.

She was found dead in the vehicle around 2:30 p.m.

An autopsy will determine the cause and manner of her death.

Deputies do not suspect foul play.

For more on this story, follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countyharris county sheriffs officemissing personmissing womanbody found
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING WOMAN
Police identify 24-year-old Dickinson mom as body found in trunk
Body of missing mom found in car trunk in Texas City, police say
Katy grandmother with mild dementia found alive after 3 days missing
Missing 21-year-old with schizophrenia in NW Houston, police say
TOP STORIES
Texas grid operator, PUC to address record summer power demand today
Suspect missed 2 months of rent before alleged kidnapping, victim says
Mexico trucker arrested in Laredo for carrying over $18M worth of meth
New report ranks Houston neighbor as 2nd richest county in Texas
Thieves steal $15,000 Rolex from luxury resale shop in Alvin
Wildfire smoke brings haze but rain could wash it away this weekend
Astros pitcher Jake Odorizzi stretchered off in Boston to get MRI
Show More
In Buffalo, Biden condemns racism, mourns victims
High school senior unenrolled while recovering from open heart surgery
Can Rockets land NBA Draft's top pick? Lottery tonight to decide
House panel holds public hearing on UFOs
FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots for children ages 5 to 11
More TOP STORIES News