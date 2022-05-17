Missing woman with dementia found dead in car after 9-hour search in N. Harris Co.

Edna Jackson was reported missing on Monday after she was last seen Sunday in the 100 block of Cypress Station Drive.
Harris County sheriff's deputies said Jackson had dementia and was non-verbal.
In an update Monday afternoon, deputies said Jackson was found dead in a car in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 100 block of Hollow Tree Lane, about half a mile from where she was last seen.
It is with a heavy heart that we have located the body of 82-year-Edna Jackson missing since yesterday. She was found on property in a vehicle. The Institute of Forensic Science will conduct an examination to determine cause of death.#HouNews pic.twitter.com/w5qGgiqvZF— HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) May 16, 2022
Deputies said surveillance video showed Jackson enter the vehicle at 4:30 a.m. Monday.
However, deputies said the vehicle she was found in was not at that location in the parking lot during the 9-hour search for her.
She was found dead in the vehicle around 2:30 p.m.
An autopsy will determine the cause and manner of her death.
Deputies do not suspect foul play.
