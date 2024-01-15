Deaundra Ford's family reported her missing one day after they were unable to reach her as she left work on Sept. 23

Man charged with murder in connection to missing 22-year-old woman last seen on Sept. 23

Officials have arrested and charged a 51-year-old man with murder in connection to a missing 22-year-old woman last seen on Sept. 23

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to a 22-year-old woman's disappearance back in September 2023, documents read.

Yoland J. Washington, 51, has been charged with murder and is in custody at the Dallas County Jail.

Charges have been filed against Washington for the presumed death of Deaundra Ford, whose body officials have not located.

On Sept. 22, 2023, surveillance video captured Ford leaving her workplace at Diva's Bikini Bar and Grill with an unidentified man in a white Ford Transit van.

The following day, Ford's family reported the woman missing as they were unable to contact her. Ford's grandmother spoke to ABC13 and said it was unlike Ford to leave without notice because she had a 4-year-old son.

Further investigation and evidence identified Washington as the suspect in the case and possibly linked him to Ford's death. According to documents, Washington allegedly paid Ford $200 for sex the night she went missing.

While police did not elaborate on a connection, Ford was the main witness in a capital murder case involving a former detention center officer.

Court documents reveal that the suspects involved in that case sent a text message saying that Ford was not safe. The text said, "She ain't safe in Houston...at all."

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.