missing teenager
Missing 17-year-old from Pasadena found safe, Texas EquuSearch says
PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A Pasadena teenager who was reported missing last week has been found safe, according to Texas EquuSearch.
The video above is from a previous story.
Zoe Templeton, 17, went missing after she had been last seen near the 4400 block of S. Shaver in Pasadena on Oct. 17.
Details of where she was found were not immediately available.
Report a correction or typo
