missing man

Body recovered during search for swimmer who went missing near Tiki Island over the weekend

By Derrick Lewis
EMBED <>More Videos

Man missing after swimming with family near Tiki Island, officials say

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A body was recovered Monday morning in the search for a missing swimmer near Tiki Island, deputies said.

The Galveston County Sheriff's Office said a swimmer, identified as 21-year-old Daniel Gonzalez, was swimming with family members in waters near the railroad tracks that run along I-45 at Tiki Island when he went missing on Saturday.

He was able to swim out about 200 yards when his family lost sight of him and has not been seen since, said Sheriff Henry Trochesset.

Two Parks and Wildlife boats and drones were deployed to help the sheriff's office and Tiki Island marine divisions in the search.

Dive crews spent hours looking for him on Saturday.

The search was suspended on Sunday night.

ABC13 reached out to Trochesset, who confirmed that a body was found at 10 a.m. at Virginia Point, and that the person matches the description of Gonzalez.

Still, the Galveston County Medical Examiner is working with family for an official ID.

The video above is from our previous reporting about the swimmer.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
galvestonsearchwater searchmissing manmissing person
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING MAN
Man missing after swimming with family near Tiki Island, officials say
Missing person: 81-year-old man with dementia last seen Friday
Police find body of missing 81-year-old Missouri City man, family says
81-year-old missing for nearly week in need of medication, family says
TOP STORIES
6 dead, dozens hospitalized in shooting along parade route in Illinois
2 14-year-old girls from Central Texas at center of Amber Alert
Shell Freedom Over Texas returns to Eleanor Tinsley Park this July 4
Stay hydrated! Very hot temps in store for your July 4
Family pleads for release of Houston dad held in Russia
Man killed while sitting in SUV at north Houston gas station, HPD says
Ricky Martin denies restraining order allegations
Show More
How to prevent fires during July 4 fireworks shows
March against violence held in honor of pastor killed in road rage
Motive likely not terror-related in Copenhagen mall shooting
Travel trouble with flights, gas prices continues this 4th of July
Friends of 16-year-old who drowned in Lake Houston pay respects
More TOP STORIES News