11-year-old girl and older sister reported missing from southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police and Texas Equusearch are asking for the public's help to find a missing 11-year-old and her older sister.Zia Byakika, 11, was last seen on Friday, Nov. 27, as she left her home on Victoria Falls Lane in southeast Houston.Zia is believed be with her 20-year-old sister Makayla Dickerson, who has also been reported missing.Zia is described as 5'3" and 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black pants, with colorful Croc shoes.It is unknown what color, style or type of clothing that Makayla was wearing. Authorities say Makayla has several cuts on her arms and had brown hair when she was last seen.If you have seen Zia Byakika or Makayla Dickerman, or if you know of their current whereabouts, you're asked to call the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.