Have you seen her? 1-year-old San Antonio girl believed to be abducted by 20-year-old man

What is an Amber Alert and what has to happen in order for one to be issued? Click play to learn more.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) -- A 1-year-old girl from San Antonio is at the center of an Amber Alert Thursday morning after police say a 20-year-old man abducted her overnight.

The video above is about what has to happen in order for an Amber Alert to be issued.

Aviani Brown was last seen at about 12:53 a.m. Thursday in the 5200 block of Eisenhauer Road, San Antonio police said.

While police didn't provide details on what led to the alleged abduction, they identified 20-year-old Jaeshaun Brown as the suspect. His exact relationship to the baby girl is unclear.

Aviani is described as a Black 1-year-old girl with brown eyes and black hair. She weighs about 23 pounds and stands at about 2 feet tall. Police said she was last seen wearing a white beanie, black jacket, a gray onesie with the word "Unity" on it, and orange sweatpants.

Jaeshaun is described as a Black man with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands at about 5'7" tall and weighs about 130 pounds. Police said he may be driving a white 2020 Honda Accord with Texas license plates PJB2582.

If you know any information about their whereabouts, you are urged to call the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.