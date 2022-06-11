amber alert

Amber alert issued for 4-year-old last seen June 4, police believe he is with his father in Houston

GROVE, Texas (KTRK) -- A 4-year-old boy went missing on June 4. Police believe he is in Houston and in danger.

Jaiceon Robertson, 4, is described as a Black male, 3 feet and 6 inches tall, weighing 70 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Jaiceon was last seen at 2700 Block Boyd Ave at 4:50 p.m. last Saturday in Grove.

Police are looking for his father, Blake Robertson, 34, in connection to Jaiceon's abduction, police said.

Blake Robertson of Houston picked up his son for visitation and never returned him, according to police.

Blake Robertson is described as a Black male, 6 feet tall, 222 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and several tattoos on his upper body.

Records show he has a criminal history.

Law enforcement officials believe Jaiceon is in immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Groves Police Department at 409-722-4965.
